Manchester City part ways with three assistant coaches as contracts end

Manchester, May 28 (IANS) Manchester City have confirmed that three of Pep Guardiola’s assistant coaches — Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez, and Carlos Vicens — will leave the club this summer after their contracts expired.

Juanma Lillo has decided to return to Spain. He had two spells at City, first joining in 2020 and then leaving in 2022 to coach Al-Sadd in Qatar.

"Assistant coaches Juanma Lillo and Inigo Dominguez will leave Manchester City upon the expiry of their contracts," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Juanma Lillo returned to City in 2023 and worked closely with Guardiola again this season. Lillo has been an important part of Guardiola’s coaching team, helping City win multiple trophies during his time at the club.

Inigo Dominguez, who joined the coaching staff in 2023 alongside Lillo, will also be leaving. He worked with the team for the past two years and supported both Guardiola and the players during training and match days.

Carlos Vicens is also leaving Manchester City to take up a new role as the head coach of Portuguese club S.C. Braga. Vicens joined City in 2017 and worked with the youth teams before moving up to Guardiola’s senior coaching team. He helped the Under-18 side win the FA Youth Cup in 2020 and has been part of City’s first-team staff for the past four years.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Juanma, Inigo, and Carlos the very best and thanks them for their contributions to a hugely successful period for the club," the statement further read.

The club also confirmed that the replacements for the trio will be announced soon.

City ended the 2024–25 season without winning any major trophies, finishing third in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Arsenal, but they still secured a place in next season’s Champions League.

