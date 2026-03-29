March 29, 2026 12:24 PM हिंदी

Manav Gohil on Dhurandhar memes & social media trends: Times are changing..

Manav Gohil on Dhurandhar memes & social media trends: Times are changing..

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Manav Gohil, who plays the role of Sushant Bansal, the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" opened up about the memes and social media trends surrounding the blockbuster.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Manav said that "Dhurandhar" represents a more evolved form of cinema. He added that the viewers nowadays value meaningful cinema, which is not made to simply make profits.

He was asked, "Your recent work in Dhurandhar has received a lot of appreciation. Have you seen the audience reactions, especially memes and social media trends?"

Confirming that he has, in fact, seen the memes and trends made on the various characters and scenes of the "Dhurandhar" franchise, Manav said, "Yes, I have seen it, and I think times are changing. Dhurandhar represents a more global and evolved form of cinema. Audiences today are more aware, and they do not appreciate films made purely for profit."

He added that "Dhurandhar" could be seen as the start of a new era of filmmaking in Bollywood, which he hopes would continue in the times to come.

"It is important to create meaningful and honest cinema that truly entertains. There are no shortcuts or gimmicks anymore. I believe this could be the beginning of a new era in filmmaking, and I sincerely hope it continues," added Manav.

In an example of the massive 'Dhurandhar' impact, an image of an Accounts exam paper featuring characters from the film recently circulated on social media.

According to the photo, one of the questions from the question paper read, "Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary, Aslan, and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from the business. What would be the new profit-sharing ratio?”

Starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, "Dhurandhar" has taken the box office by storm.

--IANS

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