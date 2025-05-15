Manasi Parekh: There’s certain emotional authenticity that only regional cinema can offer

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh unveiled their fourth Gujarati feature film Shubhchintak, which hits theatres on May 30. The actress-producer said there’s a certain emotional authenticity that only regional cinema can offer and she strongly believes in preserving that.

Directed by Nisarg Vaidya, the film is a taut psychological drama that questions trust, loyalty, and identity in a world full of masks. The official trailer has been released, building anticipation for what promises to be a gripping story.

Manasi said: “There’s a certain emotional authenticity that only regional cinema can offer and we strongly believe in preserving that. Our goal is to consistently deliver high-quality content in Gujarati that can stand proudly alongside any mainstream language film.”

The film’s narrative walks a fine line between emotion and suspense, offering a fresh voice in contemporary Gujarati cinema.

She said that Shubhchintak is her most “emotionally layered project” so far.

“And we’re thrilled to share it with audiences who crave something real, rooted, and relevant. Continuing to tell these stories is both a privilege and a responsibility.”

Presented by Soulsutra Studios and R D Brothers Movies, Shubhchintak features a powerful cast including Swapnil Joshi, Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Deep Vaidya, Mehul Buch, Tusharika Rajguru, Nisarg Trivedi, Morli Patel, and Hituk Anodia.

Known for championing new voices and encouraging cross-regional collaborations, Manasi and Parthiv continue to infuse Gujarati cinema with fresh energy. With Shubhchintak, they bring in acclaimed Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi to the Gujarati screen for the first time.

Producer Parthiv Gohil shared, “Gujarati cinema is at a very exciting point right now. There’s a hunger among audiences for stories that reflect their culture, language, emotions and Shubhchintak taps right into that.”

Parthiv added: “For Manasi and me, it’s not just about making films, it’s about contributing to a larger movement that’s putting regional stories on the national map. With every project, we’re trying to honour our roots while also pushing creative boundaries. It’s our way of staying connected to our identity and giving back to the culture that shaped us.”

