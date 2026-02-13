Manasi Joshi Roy has contrarian view’ to Valentine's Day, says husband Rohit Roy is a bigger romantic

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who plays Lakshmi’s character in the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has shared that she has a ‘contrarian view’ to Valentine's Day.

The actress also said that her husband, actor Rohit Roy is a bigger romantic than her. Talking about the same, she said, “So I have a contrarian view of Valentine's Day. I believe it’s a Hallmark Holiday. When I was younger, of course, I gave in to the hype around it, but as I’ve grown, I’ve come to value a love that doesn’t demonstrate on special occasions but a love that shows up every day. And that’s what my Valentine does for me”.

She further mentioned, “Out of the two of us, Rohit is definitely a bigger romantic and has always surprised me with big romantic gestures. And I definitely love that. So I say celebrate love every day in every moment, not just on special days”.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ tells a heartfelt story rooted in the everyday lives of middle-class families, where dreams are nurtured quietly, and responsibilities often come before personal desires. Manasi shared that portraying the character stirred feelings that felt deeply familiar. The quiet worry, the instinct to protect, and the constant hope that a mother carries- these emotions flowed naturally while stepping into Lakshmi’s shoes.

Lakshmi’s strength lies in her restraint, in how she absorbs pressure without complaint and continues to stand by her family. Manasi brings a lived-in honesty to the role, making Lakshmi feel less like a character and more like a familiar presence in many homes.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

