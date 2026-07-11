Manaakitanga in Maori, Atithi Devo Bhava in India: PM Modi highlights shared cultural values

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the cultural similarities between India's traditions and New Zealand's indigenous Maori heritage, saying that both are rooted in values of respect, compassion and caring for others with sincerity and devotion.

Addressing a large gathering of the Indian community at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event held at Auckland's Spark Arena, the Prime Minister said the two countries share another significant bond through their commitment to preserving and celebrating indigenous cultures.

"There is another very major similarity between India and New Zealand. This similarity is that of our indigenous culture. It is about celebrating and protecting indigenous culture. And today, I especially want to remember the Maori society," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also praised the Maori 'Haka' as a powerful expression of courage, dignity and collective identity. The Haka, a traditional ceremonial dance performed by New Zealand's indigenous Maori people, combines rhythmic chanting, synchronised foot-stomping, body slapping and expressive facial gestures such as widened eyes and extended tongues.

While it was historically performed before battles, the Haka is now presented to celebrate achievements, welcome distinguished guests and strengthen community spirit. PM Modi was accorded a traditional Maori welcome featuring the iconic Haka upon his arrival in Auckland.

"I have not seen Haka only as a performance; I have seen the soul of a society in Haka. It has courage, self-respect, and faith in our ancestors. And it is a feeling of the collective strength of the entire community," the Prime Minister said.

Drawing comparisons between Maori customs and Indian traditions, PM Modi referred to the Maori concept of "Manaakitanga", describing it as a value that resonates deeply with India's own cultural ethos.

"There is a very beautiful word in Maori culture -- Manaakitanga. This means showing respect, giving love, and taking care of something with all your heart. In India, we also say 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. The words are different, the environment is different, the attire is different, and the languages are different, but the feeling is exactly the same," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Maori understanding of family, noting its close resemblance to India's traditional family system.

"In Maori culture, there is another beautiful word for family: Whanau. This means family. It includes many generations, relationships, and the entire community. In India, we do not consider family just a social arrangement; for us, family is an institution," he added.

Referring to another important Maori principle, PM Modi spoke about "Kaitiakitanga", which represents guardianship and the responsibility of protecting nature.

"The concept of 'Kaitiakitanga' teaches us that we are not the owner of the environment but protectors. In India, too, it is said 'Mata bhumiḥ putroahaṃ pṛthivyaḥ', meaning 'the Earth is my Mother, and I am her son'. With this thought, we have been holding programmes like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Prakrutik Kheti Mission' for the earth conservation," he said.

--IANS

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