‘Mamma’ Parineeti Chopra stuns in pink saree as she steps out for 2 hours

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress and new mother Parineeti Chopra turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning pink saree, quipping that if “Mamma” has to leave the house for two hours, it better be in style.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who welcomed her first son in October 2025 with husband Raghav Chadha, shared a string of pictures of her elegant look. The actress looked radiant in a bright pink drape. She paired it with minimal accessories and subtle make-up.

She wrote: “If Mamma has to step outta the house for 2 hours, it had better be in a saree.”

It was in November 2025 that Parineeti and Raghav announced that they had named their son Neer, describing the name as “pure, divine, and limitless.”

In a collaborative Instagram post, Parineeti and Raghav, who combined parts of their names, using “Nee” from “Parineeti” and “R” from “Raghav”, shared a picture of themselves lovingly kissing their baby boy’s tiny toes.

For the caption, they mentioned: “Jalasya rupam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless.”

Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Their love story reportedly began in London, where they studied together years before reconnecting in India.

On the acting front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. It is directed, produced and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on Netflix.

Parineeti made her screen debut in a supporting role in the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her next was Habib Faisal's action romantic drama Ishaqzaade, in which she played a leading role opposite Arjun Kapoor.

