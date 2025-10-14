Mamata trying to hide atrocities on 'Maa Durga' with victim shaming, blaming: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Reacting to the gang-rape case in Durgapur, whose victim’s father claimed that there is "Aurangzeb’s rule in West Bengal," BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of trying to hide atrocities on ‘Maa Durga’ through victim shaming and victim blaming.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “Mamata Banerjee used to talk about Maa (Mother), Mati (Soil), and Manush (Human), but under her rule, the mother of Bengal and the father of Bengal’s children are ashamed. The soil is soaked in the blood of daughters and sons. No one is safe on the soil of Bengal, irrespective of who they are. Mamata Banerjee’s government in Bengal has a ruthless ‘Jihadi mindset.’ This gang rape is a glaring example."

"Instead of taking strict action, statements are being made about women needing to stay confined. Such statements are tantamount to giving protection to criminals. Mamata Banerjee is trying to hide atrocities on ‘Maa Durga’ by victim shaming and victim blaming. She has consistently taken rape cases at multiple hospitals and colleges lightly. CM Mamata should stop making rapists look ‘good’ and start taking strict action to protect the victims," he told IANS.

Chugh also reacted to the recent charges framed against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the alleged IRCTC scam case.

“In the jungle raj of the Lalu family, many scams have become monuments. There have been so many scams—the entire model was designed just to fill Lalu Prasad Yadav’s coffers. Lalu Yadav has been playing this game for years, and now he has been exposed,” Chugh added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Delhi court framed charges against RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the IRCTC hotel scam case.

Pronouncing its decision, the Rouse Avenue Court had paved the way for the trial of the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act, after the accused pleaded not guilty.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had reserved his order on May 29 after hearing detailed arguments on framing criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption charges against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, and Railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister. During his tenure, two hotels were leased without following proper norms.

The case concerns alleged irregularities in awarding the contract for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a firm when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister. One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Gupta, a close friend of Lalu Prasad, who was also a Rajya Sabha MP at the time.

--IANS

jk/dan