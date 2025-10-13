Mamata Banerjee should resign: UP Women's Commission chairperson

Lucknow, Oct 13 (IANS) Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement following the gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur, where she said girls should not be allowed to go out at night, Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission, on Monday demanded her resignation.

Speaking to IANS, Babita Chauhan said, “If the Chief Minister of a state says that girls should not go out at night to avoid such incidents, it reflects the grim situation there. Mamata Banerjee should just issue an order banning women from leaving their homes or going to school. The atmosphere in West Bengal has become so unsafe that heinous crimes against women and girls can happen anytime. She should resign immediately.”

Chauhan contrasted the situation in West Bengal with Uttar Pradesh, saying, “Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, no one dares to look at a sister or daughter with ill intent. Law and order here are under control.”

She added, “The Women’s Commission always ensures women don’t face difficulties. For example, we recommend female staff at public toilets. As far as administration is concerned, everything is well-managed in Uttar Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, while speaking to media persons outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, said, "In Bengal, we have a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes. Students from outside come here to study. I would request them not to go out at night because the police don't get to know who is going out at night. The police cannot keep a watch on everyone by going to their doorstep. The private medical college also has a responsibility to take care of its students."

The CM further said, "If anyone goes out at 12.30 a.m. and something happens... we condemn what happened. We do not support the incident. Everyone is free to go anywhere. But everyone, especially those who live in hostels, must exercise caution. I have asked the police to take stringent action. Nobody will be spared."

--IANS

jk/dan