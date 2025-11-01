November 01, 2025 11:36 PM हिंदी

‘Mama’s gift’: Nutritious diet for infants in Manipur relief camps

Imphal, Nov 1 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday extended financial assistance to the Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to strengthen the development and distribution of “Mama’s Gift”, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that “Mama’s Gift” is a locally prepared nutritional supplement designed to meet the needs of ethnic violence-hit displaced children aged nine months and above.

Developed under the technical guidance of doctors and nutritionists from the National Health Mission (NHM), Manipur, “Mama’s Gift” is prepared by the Lamyanbi Village Level Federation (VLF), Khurai, under the MSRLM.

The initiative has so far benefitted over 1,000 children in relief camps across nine districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Jiribam, Kakching, Tengnoupal, and Kangpokpi.

The Governor lauded the collective effort behind the initiative, describing “Mama’s Gift” as a symbol of community care and resilience.

He noted that the contribution from Raj Bhavan, Imphal, is a humble gesture to support the well-being of children and to encourage continued compassion in action.

Another official said that in an endeavour to fulfil the nutritious dietary requirements of infants, particularly of those who are currently lodged at the relief camps of displaced persons of violence-hit Manipur, the MSRLM, under the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, launched “Mama’s Gift”, a complementary food for infants, in June 2023. Mama’s Nutrimix is a ready-to-eat complementary food with high calorific value for infants, the official said.

It is to be mixed directly with lukewarm water and fed. Easily available raw materials like atta, roasted soybean, roasted chana, milk powder and sugar are the ingredients of the “Mama's Gift”.

The state government has established over 300 relief camps in Imphal valley and hilly regions to provide shelter to over 59,000 men, women and children, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

