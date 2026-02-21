11-year-old Pennsylvania boy to stand trial as adult for fatal shooting of father

Washington, Feb 21 (IANS) An 11-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has been ordered to stand trial as an adult after allegedly fatally shooting his adoptive father during a birthday celebration earlier this year.

The ruling reflects the severity of the crime and overrides efforts by his defence team to keep the case in the juvenile justice system.

The boy made his first court appearance on Thursday, handcuffed and maintaining an expressionless demeanour. He did not respond to questions from the Press outside the courtroom.

Authorities say the incident occurred shortly after midnight on January 13, the night of the boy’s birthday. Dietz, as identified in court records, allegedly shot his 42-year-old adoptive father, Douglas Dietz, in the head while he was asleep at their Pennsylvania home. Police reported that the boy had accessed a revolver stored in a bedroom safe.

Earlier in the evening, the family had celebrated the boy’s birthday, singing “Happy Birthday” before going to bed. Investigators said a dispute over video games had reportedly taken place, as the boy was upset that his Nintendo Switch had been taken away, Fox News reported.

The victim’s wife, Jillian Dietz, told authorities she awoke to a loud noise and tried to rouse her husband, only to discover him unresponsive with blood coming from his head. Police said the boy later told his mother, “I killed my dad. I hate myself,” and a responding officer reported hearing him say, “I killed Daddy.”

Court records also indicate that the boy admitted he “had someone in mind who he was going to shoot,” and that he loaded the revolver, pulled back the hammer, and fired while his father slept.

Defence attorneys argued that the boy’s young age, psychological development, and family circumstances warranted handling the case in juvenile court. They indicated plans to appeal the ruling, according to the Daily Mail.

The child, who was adopted by Douglas and Jillian Dietz in 2018, remains in custody pending further hearings. Authorities have not released his full identity due to his age.

This case has drawn significant attention due to the boy’s age and the alleged circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, highlighting ongoing debates about how the justice system handles serious crimes committed by minors.

--IANS

rs/rad