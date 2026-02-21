125 overseas companies exit Pakistan by Jan 2026: SECP data

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Pakistan’s top corporate regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), has released a list of 125 foreign companies that have stopped operating in the country as of January 20, 2026.

According to the SECP, these include branch and liaison offices of international firms that have formally closed their operations in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

The companies were working across different sectors of the economy -- reflecting a wide foreign business presence in Pakistan before their shutdown, as per Pakistan Observer report.

The list shows that companies from many countries have exited Pakistan. These include firms from the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Turkiye, Australia, Sweden, Bahrain, Canada, France and the Netherlands, among others.

Several well-known global names are part of the list. Energy giant ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Pakistan B.V., has ceased operations.

Electronics major Panasonic Corporation and airline company Lufthansa German Airlines AG are also among those that have closed their offices.

Technology and telecom-related companies such as Dell Global B.V., Nortel Networks (Asia) Ltd and Telcordia Technologies, Inc. have also wound up their presence.

Companies linked to the oil and gas sector, engineering and construction, banking, insurance, consulting and manufacturing are included as well, the report said.

These range from Halliburton Limited and Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Limited to Mashreq Bank and T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. Some international non-profit and trade organisations, including the American Soybean Associations and Peace Winds Japan, are also on the list.

The SECP clarified that these companies had officially completed the legal process required to close their branch or liaison offices in Pakistan.

The development highlights a significant shift in the foreign corporate footprint in the country, though the regulator has not provided specific reasons behind the closures, the report stated.

--IANS

pk