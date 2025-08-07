Malicious, politically motivated: Bangladesh Awami League rejects 'July Declaration'

August 07, 2025 12:31 PM हिंदी

Dhaka, Aug 7 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League has strongly condemned and rejected the 'July Declaration' recently unveiled by the interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, describing it as a "malicious, politically motivated document."

The party expressed deep concern and stressed that the "illegal usurper and murderous-fascist Yunus clique has, from the very beginning, pursued a politics of division."

Slamming the Yunus-led interim government, the party asserted that the current regime has "systematically attempted to distort the history, spirit, and values of the Liberation War," further diminishing the contribution of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It further stated that as part of the "ongoing agenda" to distort the values of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, "this unconstitutional usurping group has released the so-called July Declaration."

"This declaration will be remembered in history as a shameful document of division marked by extreme distortion of facts, fragmented narratives, and politically motivated hatred aimed squarely at the Awami League. It represents a calculated attempt to sow discord -- even down to the personal level -- by weaponising division and disinformation," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

Calling on the people of Bangladesh, the party said, "Do not surrender your future to these usurpers. Like all their previous actions, this so-called declaration serves as a shield for anti-independence, anti-national, and anti-people forces. Under the pretence of promoting democratic culture, they are not only concealing tyranny and militarism but trying to legitimise it."

The party mentioned that during the Liberation War, the entire nation stood united behind a single document -- the "Declaration of Independence of the Sovereign People's Republic of Bangladesh," which served as a de facto constitution before the formal constitution was adopted.

The party stated that introducing a "so-called declaration is nothing short of folly," and "a divisive attempt and a ploy to fracture the nation."

