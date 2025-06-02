June 02, 2025 8:05 PM हिंदी

Maldives to receive Guardian-class patrol boat from Australia

Male, June 2 (IANS) Australia will gift an Australian-built Guardian-class Patrol Boat to Maldives, country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles and Maldives Minister of Defence, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, announced in Male on Monday.

In addition to the new vessel, Australia will also gift a multi-beam echo sounder to Maldives. The hydrographic equipment will support Maldives' capability to map its ocean floor, helping to ensure maritime safety and unlock economic development, said the Australian Defence Ministry.

The Guardian-class Patrol Boat is under construction and due for completion in 2026.

"This announcement is a key milestone in our bilateral relationship and a significant step towards enhancing Maldives' capability to protect its sovereign waters and contribute to maritime security in the Indian Ocean. The Guardian-class Patrol Boat will provide Maldives a more persistent presence in its vast exclusive economic zone to deter, detect and disrupt illegal maritime activities," read a statement issued by the Australian Defence Ministry.

Working closely with Maldives, Australia will develop a maintenance and sustainment package to support the vessel. This initiative, Australia said, upholds its shared commitment to security, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"Australia is proud to partner with Maldives to support its maritime security capability. In line with our National Defence Strategy, Australia is working with partners across the Northeast Indian Ocean to maintain regional security and stability. Australia is pleased to gift a Guardian-class Patrol Boat to Maldives and will continue to seek opportunities to deepen our long-standing defence partnership. As Indian Ocean countries, Australia and Maldives share a vision of our region that is peaceful, stable and prosperous," said Marles.

After attending the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from May 30-June 1, Marles is travelling to South and Southeast Asia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings.

He will meet leaders and counterparts in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia to deepen diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

"The visit to India coincides with the fifth anniversary of Australia and India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underpins our relationship and shared vision for the Indian Ocean," the Australian Defence Ministry stated.

--IANS

int/as

