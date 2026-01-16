Malayalam writer K.P. Ramanunni reads story, shares insights at Delhi Book Fair

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Sahitya Akademi invited eminent Malayalam writer K.P. Ramanunni to the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 as it organised a face-to-face programme and a panel discussion on India's intellectual traditions, an official said on Friday.

Ramanunni, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winner, participated and shared insights from his literary life and work on Thursday, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture.

The author from Kerala's Kozhikode read excerpts from his Malayalam short story 'MTP' -- the medical term for termination of pregnancy -- which was translated into English by Abu Bakar Kaba, a statement said.

Written in the form of a play and divided into seven segments, the story explores the intense human drama surrounding a medical termination of pregnancy, drawing from the author's own life experiences.

Reflecting on his literary journey, Ramanunni spoke about his formative years, saying that as a teenager he was simultaneously reading spiritual and communist literature, which led to inner conflict and psychiatric consultation.

Although the treatment proved futile, the experience inspired him to find solace and expression through writing, he said.

The face-to-face programme at the Fair was followed by a panel discussion on India’s intellectual traditions, with Rawail Singh, Harekrishna Satapathy, and Basavaraj Kalgudi as panellists.

Rawail Singh discussed Punjab's intellectual heritage, tracing it from the ancient centre of learning at Takshashila to Nath Yogis, Sufism, and Sikhism.

Harekrishna Satapathy compared ancient and contemporary education systems, referring to Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh as the Aadigurus, and recited a shloka from the Vedas.

Basavaraj Kalgudi spoke on peripheral knowledge systems, categorising them into oral and written traditions, and highlighted the significance of tribal and agrarian wisdom traditions in ancient India.

Both programmes were well received by the audience, comprising students, teachers, writers, and literature enthusiasts, and witnessed meaningful interaction and discussion.

Sandeep Kaur, Assistant Editor, proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of Sahitya Akademi, the statement added.

--IANS

rch/khz