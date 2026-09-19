20th Rozgar Mela: New appointees from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune thank PM Modi as 51,000 appointment letters distributed

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela, newly appointed candidates on Saturday across the country expressed happiness and thanked their families and the government for the opportunity.

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, several candidates who received appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela spoke to IANS about their achievement.

“I have been appointed as an Inspector in the Income Tax Department. I would like to express my gratitude to my parents and God. Through this process, I received my appointment letter at the Rozgar Mela. For this, I would like to thank the Prime Minister and all the officials present here,” one of the appointees told IANS.

Another appointee said, “It feels great. I have been selected for the Income Tax Department, and this is a moment of immense happiness for me and my family. Through this process, recruitment is taking place in a regular and time-bound manner, which is an extremely significant milestone for the youth and their careers.”

Another newly appointed candidate said, “It feels wonderful. The hard work put in has ultimately proven successful. It brings immense happiness to my family and me. With the blessings of my family and God, I am extremely happy with what I have achieved today. I am thrilled to be selected for the Income Tax Department.”

Similarly, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, IANS spoke to several new appointees who shared their experiences after receiving their appointment letters.

“First of all, I’m feeling very happy. It has been a long wait, with a lot of hard work and patience. So, I’m finally very happy now. Actually, as builders of the nation, we will be serving the government, and we will try to fulfil the aspirations of the government, specifically the aspirations of the Prime Minister,” one appointee said.

Another newly appointed candidate said, “I’m really happy that today I got my appointment letter. It has been years of hard work, and finally, I got it today. I’m very thankful to everyone who helped and supported me throughout my journey.”

Another appointee said, “I am feeling very happy. The Prime Minister’s aspirations for 2047 and the way he has inspired all of us have motivated us to strive to achieve those aspirations. We will work with the same dedication as the Prime Minister does and try to achieve the Prime Minister’s goals by 2047.”

Another candidate from Bengaluru said the appointment brought both relief and a sense of responsibility.

“Yeah, it’s a relief initially, but it’s also a great responsibility to take on the post that I have to hold. In the Income Tax Department, every penny is valuable. It is the people’s money. So, we have to be very conscious while spending every amount, and I will also do my best to serve the people,” he said.

Similarly, in Pune, Maharashtra, candidates spoke to IANS and expressed their happiness after receiving appointment letters.

“I have been selected as a Scientist B at DRDO. We are receiving our appointment letters, and we are all very happy,” one appointee said.

Another candidate said, “I have been appointed as a Scientist B at DRDO. My family is very happy. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because of him, many young people like me have got employment. We will serve the country in our respective fields.”

Another appointee added, “I would like to thank the Government of India and the Prime Minister. I have been selected as a Scientist B at DRDO. I would like to thank you for this opportunity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rozgar Mela, said that India’s talent and skills have earned global trust and that the world has high expectations from the country’s innovators, entrepreneurs and youth.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while distributing over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela. The newly appointed candidates attended the event at 45 locations across the country.

The newly recruited candidates will join various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Defence, among others.

--IANS

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