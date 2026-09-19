Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The government on Saturday said the Indian Railways has approved the upgradation of the electric traction system on the '73 Route Kilometre' Savalyapuram-Guntur section of South Coast Railway for Rs 142 crore.

The project, covering 146 Track Kilometres, will strengthen the electric traction infrastructure and enhance its capacity to support growing railway operations, according to an official statement.

The statement further said that the upgraded traction system will strengthen the power supply infrastructure for electric train operations on the Savalyapuram-Guntur section, enabling Indian Railways to cater to growing traffic requirements more efficiently.

“The intervention will also reinforce the capacity and reliability of this important HUN route, support smoother train operations and strengthen the overall rail network in the region,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section of Western Railway for Rs 133.2295 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.

The Railways share is Rs 66.6147 crore, while the state government share is Rs 66.6148 crore.

The construction of the four-lane ROB will facilitate smoother movement of road traffic, thereby reducing interference with railway operations.

The grade-separated infrastructure will support smoother train operations and contribute to safer and more efficient railway movement on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section, benefiting passengers through improved operational efficiency and reliability.

The crossing location has a 62 per cent skew, which significantly increases design and construction complexity.

The viaduct portion will have a total length of 311.58 metres, with an estimated cost of Rs 19.98 crore.

The Railway Approach (RE) portion will have a length of 524.32 metres, with an estimated cost of Rs 10.25 crore, said the official statement.

--IANS

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