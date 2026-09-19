September 19, 2026 3:46 PM हिंदी

Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The government on Saturday said the Indian Railways has approved the upgradation of the electric traction system on the '73 Route Kilometre' Savalyapuram-Guntur section of South Coast Railway for Rs 142 crore.

The project, covering 146 Track Kilometres, will strengthen the electric traction infrastructure and enhance its capacity to support growing railway operations, according to an official statement.

The statement further said that the upgraded traction system will strengthen the power supply infrastructure for electric train operations on the Savalyapuram-Guntur section, enabling Indian Railways to cater to growing traffic requirements more efficiently.

“The intervention will also reinforce the capacity and reliability of this important HUN route, support smoother train operations and strengthen the overall rail network in the region,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section of Western Railway for Rs 133.2295 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.

The Railways share is Rs 66.6147 crore, while the state government share is Rs 66.6148 crore.

The construction of the four-lane ROB will facilitate smoother movement of road traffic, thereby reducing interference with railway operations.

The grade-separated infrastructure will support smoother train operations and contribute to safer and more efficient railway movement on the Udhna-Ukai Songadh section, benefiting passengers through improved operational efficiency and reliability.

The crossing location has a 62 per cent skew, which significantly increases design and construction complexity.

The viaduct portion will have a total length of 311.58 metres, with an estimated cost of Rs 19.98 crore.

The Railway Approach (RE) portion will have a length of 524.32 metres, with an estimated cost of Rs 10.25 crore, said the official statement.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Jovic, Stearns set up all-American showdown for Guadalajara crown

Jovic, Stearns set up all-American showdown for Guadalajara crown

India's credibility as an independent global power strengthens after BRICS Summit

India's credibility as an independent global power strengthens after BRICS Summit

Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

Indian Railways approves electric traction system upgradation, construction of 4-lane road over bridge

Tannaz Irani's sweet birthday wish for daughter Zara as she turns 15: You get the best out of me

Tannaz Irani's sweet birthday wish for daughter Zara as she turns 15: You get the best out of me

Asian Games: 'If India has chosen me, I will have to win gold,’ says Devank Dalal

Asian Games: 'If India has chosen me, I will have to win gold,’ says Devank Dalal

More insidious than Mao’s chaos: Chinese President Xi's Unity Law exposes racial chauvinism (File image)

More insidious than Mao’s chaos: Chinese President Xi's Unity Law exposes racial chauvinism

Malayalam film ‘Half’ makes history at TIFF; becomes first Malayalam film to be screened in the Midnight Madness section (Photo: IANS/PR)

Malayalam film ‘Half’ makes history at TIFF; becomes first Malayalam film to be screened in the Midnight Madness section

‘Selection committee has made up its mind’: Aakash Chopra on Pant's omission from ODIs

‘Selection committee has made up its mind’: Aakash Chopra on Pant's omission from ODIs

Tej Pratap Yadav intends to establish a 'darbaar' in the 'Rise & Fall 2' Penthouse

Tej Pratap Yadav intends to establish a 'darbaar' in the 'Rise & Fall 2' Penthouse

Puducherry gears up for hosting star-studded India A-Australia A multi-format games

Puducherry gears up for hosting star-studded India A-Australia A multi-format games