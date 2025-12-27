Malavika Mohanan says it is an 'honour to call Vijay sir my friend'

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Ahead of the highly awaited audio launch for Thalapathy Vijay's "Jana Nayagan", actress Malavika Mohanan said that it is an honour for her to be able to call him her friend.

She took to her X (Previously known as Twitter) profile, and expressed her excitement for "Jana Nayagan" saying, "Before my day gets busy with my own movie’s pre-release event, I want to take a moment to express my excitement for the audio launch of #JanaNayagan. It’s been an absolute honour to have worked with Vijay sir & and even bigger honour to be able to call him a friend. He is a special person in every sense of the word. I will be cheering for him & the entire team of the film like millions of fans from across the globe Now and always, A Thalapathy fan girl (sic)."

Refreshing your memory, Malavika shared screen space with Vijay in the 2021 blockbuster "Master". Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the project further starred Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role.

The audio launch of "Jana Nayagan" is expected to take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The event will be taking place two parts - "Thalapathy Thiruvizha", a tribute concert featuring 30 singers, and the audio launch, which will also have speeches from Vijay, director H Vinoth, along with the entire cast and crew of "Jana Nayagan".

It must be noted that "Jana Nayagan" will be Vijay's last release before he enters politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Made under the direction of H. Vinoth, the drama has an ensemble cast with Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain playing pivotal roles, along with others.

On the other hand, Malavika is all set to make her Telugu debut with Prabhas' next, "The Raja Saab".

The film will clash with "Jana Nayagan" at the box office on January 9, 2026.

--IANS

pm/