Malaika Arora reveals Navjot Singh Sidhu sends 'White Makhan' to her every 15-20 days

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu sends 'White Makhan' for her every 15-20 days.

During her appearance on the latest episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show", host Kapil Sharma was heard telling Malaika, "Ma'am, Amritsar's food is very famous - Kulcha. Have you seen the white butter (Makhan) on kulcha? It reminds me of you."

Before Malaika could react, Navjot Singh Sidhu asked her, "Malaika mam, what do you get from my house?"

Malaika then revealed that within a gap of every 15-20 days, Navjot Singh Sidhu sends her white butter, some snacks, along with some Jaggery (Gud).

"Every 15 or 20 days, he sends me white butter from his house, along with some snacks and jaggery," said Malaika.

To this, Kapil objects, saying that Navjot Singh Sidhu met Malaika only last year and sends her so much stuff, and they have known each other for almost 20 years now, still, he has never even given him even fennel seeds and jaggery (Saunf and Gud).

Kapil even admitted to being extremely jealous of Malaika.

During the episode, as Kapil asked Malaika, “What is more important in life, being good or mischievous?”

Navjot Singh Sidhu quickly jumps in with a playful remark, saying, “Malaika mam is very mischievous, I can’t tell you how much.”

Sensing the opportunity, Kapil joked that Malaika’s mother might not even know her as well as Navjot Singh Sidhu seems to.

Towards the end of the fun episode, actor and comedian Sunil Grover arrived dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu. Keeping true to the character, he even flirted with Malaika. He presented her with roses and even proposed to her while Malaika laughed and played along.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also praised Sunil Grover’s impersonation of himself. He made a hilarious remark saying, “Manjot Singh tere aage Navjot fail.”

