Malaika Arora makes an adorable admission, "Chunky I still have your poster'

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora has once again proclaimed her admiration for her old crush Chunky Panday.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a clip of Chunky's actress daughter, Ananya Panday, on the celebrity talk show "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle", speaking about her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's love story.

During the conversation, Ananya revealed that Malaika used to own a poster of her father, Chunky at some point.

Resharing the excerpt from the show, Malaika declared, "@chunkypanday i still have ur poster, don't worry (sic)."

However, this is not the first time Malaika has declared her love for Chunky.

Back when Malaika and Farah Khan were judges on the dance reality show, "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa", the 'Om Shanti Om' maker had disclosed that her first crush was Chunky. Pitching in, Malaika revealed that she, too, had a huge crush on Chunky.

Coming back to "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle", during the episode, Farah was heard saying that Ananya could have been my daughter,' referring to her massive crush on Chunky.

The 'Happy New Year' maker stated that Ananya would have been her daughter as she had such a massive crush on her father Chunky back in the day.

Ananya, who appeared on the show with Farah and was seated next to her on the couch, couldn't stop blushing upon hearing this.

Refreshing your memory, Farah had called Chunky Bollywood's most 'kanjoos' person during her appearance on "The Great Indian Kapil Show", along with actor Anil Kapoor.

When host Kapil Sharma asked the two, "Who is 'jyada kanjoos' between Anil and Farah", the filmmaker and choreographer confirmed that actually both of them are quite generous.

Revealing the most miser celeb, Farah said, "I can tell you who is the most miser in the industry. There is only one person. Chunky Pandey. I swear. Bring me my phone. I will call him and ask for Rs 500."

