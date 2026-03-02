March 02, 2026 12:49 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora calls mom Joyce as the ‘backbone’ in heartfelt birthday post

Malaika Arora calls mom Joyce as the ‘backbone’ in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her mother Joyce Arora, and called her the family’s “backbone.”

She shared a celebratory picture on her social media account, and wrote, “This is us happy birthday Momsy , Mothership......our backbone @joycearora.”

The picture captures an intimate throwback birthday celebration moment, with Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora standing close to their mother as they sing into a mic together.

Malaika is seen wearing a pastel pink outfit, while Amrita is seen opting for a soft white ensemble, as Joyce Arora stands between them smiling.

Malaika has always spoken of her close bond with sister Amrita and mother Joyce.

On account of Amrita's birthday in January, this year, Malaika had wished her baby sister, Amrita Arora with an adorable social media post.

Malaika had taken to her official social media handle, and dropped a lovely photo kissing her sister.

Pouring love on her baby sister on her special day, Malaika penned, "Happy birthday my baby sis @amuaroraofficial (sic)", along with two red heart emojis.

She had also uploaded a fun selfie with her girl gang from a lift and wrote, "With our birthday girl...A liftie is a must", tagging Amrita.

Malaika, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, had reflected on the first quarter of the 21st century.

The actress had spoken about the phase of her life, which was marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Looking back at her journey, Malaika told IANS, “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author”.

She revealed that cinematic gems such as "Lagaan", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Queen", "Gully Boy", and "Andhadhun" have contributed to reshaping Hindi cinema.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

This knock takes the weight off not just Samson’s shoulders but off everyone: Gavaskar

This knock takes the weight off not just Samson’s shoulders, but everyone’s: Gavaskar

India and Canada entering new era of partnership: Mark Carney

India and Canada entering new era of partnership: Mark Carney

Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure after Iran attacks

Qatar Airways suspends flights amid airspace closure after Iran attacks

Iran claims US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait as tensions escalate

Iran claims US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait as tensions escalate

ICC chair Jay Shah, BCCI secy Saikia, celebrate 'joyous moments at Eden' during IND vs WI Super 8 clash

ICC chair Jay Shah, BCCI secy Saikia, celebrate 'joyous moments at Eden' during IND vs WI Super 8 clash

India to host Afghanistan for one-off Test, three ODIs in June: BCCI

India to host Afghanistan for one-off Test, three ODIs in June: BCCI

Malaika Arora calls mom Joyce as the ‘backbone’ in heartfelt birthday post

Malaika Arora calls mom Joyce as the ‘backbone’ in heartfelt birthday post

Sana Makbul: Been waiting for a great project to make my OTT debut

Sana Makbul: Been waiting for a great project to make my OTT debut

T20 WC: Switched off phone and social media, and listened to myself, says Samson after hitting unbeaten 97

T20 WC: 'Switched off phone & social media, listened to myself,' says Samson after hitting unbeaten 97

T20 WC: Samson showed his full potential when the team needed him the most, says Gambhir

T20 WC: Samson showed his full potential when the team needed him the most, says Gambhir