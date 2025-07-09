Makrand Deshpande & Brijendra Kala unveil the trailer of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

July 09, 2025 9:00 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actors Brijendra Kala and Makrand Deshpande unveiled the trailer of the forthcoming musical drama "Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai".

Set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand, the movie revolves around a young man who ends up falling in love with a tourist girl. The romance soon turns into a profound subconscious journey of love transforming into self-realization.

Helmed by Satyajeet, "Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai" enjoys a stellar cast with Pranjal Shandilya, Swapnil Singh, Rajesh Jais, Rohit Pathak, and the late Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in key roles, along with others.

Speaking about the show, Makrand said, “It’s a kind of a love story which is different, extraordinary, showing the boundaries of love. The character/story is somewhere creating a mix of science and spirituality, and an important thought is shared through a love story. With great politeness and love, director Satyajeet ji—and he is very intelligent—knows what he wants to create, and it’s very important to know that while creating something. I think it’s a love story, so music, I feel, will have love.”

Additionally, Brijendra revealed, “I won’t disclose anything about the character I enjoyed it and want you all to watch it. It was a really good experience working, and I always enjoy shooting in Uttarakhand in between nature, cold weather you enjoy everything. It’s a very nice film; people will love watching it. From characters to story, it’s all fresh and new.”

The movie was filmed over 100 days across the remote Himalayan landscape.

With music scored by Mahesh Matkar, the movie will enjoy the voices of some noteworthy singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Palak Muchhal, Yaseer Desai, Harshdeep Kaur, Raj Barman, Javed Ali, Nikhita Gandhi, Salman Ali, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Shahid Mallya, Nihal Tauro, and Arunita Kanjilal.

Backed by IJM Productions, "Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai" is expected to be out in the cinema halls on August 1, 2025.

