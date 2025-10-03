October 03, 2025 7:00 PM हिंदी

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The Skill India Mission, touted as game-changer and visionary scheme, for churning out skillful individuals and professionals for powering the India growth story, saw its seeds sown in Gujarat years ago.

Today, the initiative has opened doors of new opportunities to youth, not just in India but also abroad and marked a strong step towards making the country, a global skills capital.

Interestingly, the ground-breaking move of preparing a future-ready workforce was actually laid down in Gujarat, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the CM of the state.

In 2009, then Chief Minister laid the foundation of the Gujarat Skill Development Mission under which skill development centres and vocational training centres were established across the state.

Currently, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the mission is playing a vital role in providing employable skills to educated unemployed youth.

The scheme saw a national roll-out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2015.

Titled Skill India Mission, it has emerged as powerful tool for infusing new energy into the country and economically empowering youth and is enabling millions of youths to become self-reliant.

Under the Skill India Mission, the youth are trained in approximately 40 sectors as per industry and market demands. They are also provided with job and self-employment opportunities.

In the past decade, the Skill India Mission has empowered over 60 million youth across the country. These youth are not only supporting their families but also making a significant contribution to the vision of a developed India.

It has not only helped reduce unemployment but has also made youth globally competitive. Under this Mission, training is provided in various sectors such as construction, IT, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing. After training, youth are connected to employment opportunities, strengthening their economic position.

It has laid a strong foundation for the country's economic progress and also realisation of the dream of a self-reliant India.

--IANS

mr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

'Baahubali' unit greets 'Kattappa' on his birthday!

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Making nation skilled and self-reliant: Journey of Skill India Mission began in Gujarat 

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with adorable ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Dipika Kakkar's and Shoiab's son Ruhaan leaves them in splits with cute ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ reference

Ghaziabad school girls take charge of traffic in awareness drive under Mission Shakti Abhiyan

Ghaziabad school girls take charge of traffic in awareness drive under Mission Shakti Abhiyan

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill, honouring his father, in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: IANS/X

1st Test: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test hundred with an iconic army drill

England crush South Africa by record margin in their opening match in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women’s World Cup: England crush South Africa by record margin in Guwahati opener

Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Bihar: Bagaha youth become ‘job givers’, courtesy CM Entrepreneurship Scheme

Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India

Music director Santosh Narayanan begins work on building affordable music streaming platform from India

Centre issues advisory to states on cough syrup deaths; urges its rational use in children

Centre issues advisory to states on cough syrup deaths; urges its rational use in children

Hrithik Roshan says playing Kabir in 'War 2' was so much fun: 'Knew him so well'

Hrithik Roshan says playing Kabir in 'War 2' was so much fun: 'Knew him so well'