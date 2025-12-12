Making MP Naxal-free, Ken-Betwa big achievements, says CM Yadav as he completes 2 years in office

Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday asserted that overcoming the Naxal problem and bringing the Ken-Betwa river linking project out of the drawing board was the biggest achievement of his government in the past two years.

He said his government has accelerated development across the state while strengthening law and order during its two‑year tenure. He also said that curbing corruption was the prime agenda of his government and, within two years, the administration has contained it to a considerable extent.

Speaking to the media here, Dr Yadav said the rapid pace of progress was possible under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that public‑centric governance remains his foremost priority. “For a public representative, working for the people of their area should be a priority, and it is for me too,” he remarked.

Recalling the history of Naxalism in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Yadav said small gangs began forming in Mandla, Dindauri and Balaghat around 1988‑89. Later, the state witnessed brutal incidents, including the massacre of an entire police unit travelling in a bus and the killing of a cabinet‑rank minister who was dragged out of his house and axed to death. Yet, the previous Congress government did not prepare any concrete plan.

“Even kangaroo courts, parallel policing and ministerial positions were formed. It was very difficult to smoke the Naxals out because a huge dense forest area needed to be combed with limited resources,” the Chief Minister said.

“We have achieved the biggest success against Maoism in the red corridor, and our soldiers performed excellently. Within 42 days, 42 Maoists surrendered, and 10 dreaded hardcore Naxalites were neutralised,” he said, adding, “Now we can say it is the biggest achievement in two years, as Madhya Pradesh is Naxal‑free.”

Pointing to the Ken‑Betwa river linking project, he said it was another major achievement in the past two years, though not possible without central support.

On Simhastha, the CM said, “It was challenging to make the Kshipra river alive, perennial and pure. We chalked out a Rs 800‑crore project, and during the coming Simhastha devotees will be able to take a holy dip in the Kshipra water only. Unlike the previous occasion, we need not lift the Narmada river water to the Kshipra. We have earmarked an amount of Rs 2,005 crore for Simhastha 2028.”

On PM MITRA Park, Dr Yadav said, “Our Prime Minister, on his birthday, gifted the first PM MITRA Park in Dhar district, and we allocated land to some industries the very same day.”

The Chief Minister said, “A budget of Rs 40,804 crore has been allocated for the overall development and welfare of tribal communities, a 23.4 per cent increase compared to the previous budget. The collection remuneration for tendu leaf collectors has been increased from Rs 3,000 per standard bag to Rs 4,000.”

He added that 66 mobile medical units have been launched in 21 districts under the PM Janman Yojana, while Rs 275 crore has been transferred to 850 MSME units to encourage women entrepreneurs. In 2024‑25, crop loans worth Rs 21,232 crore were disbursed to 35.03 lakh farmers, which is Rs 1,286 crore more than the previous year. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, insurance claims worth Rs 961.68 crore were paid in 2023‑24, while Rs 1,275.86 crore was paid in 2024‑25. More than 24.14 lakh disaster‑affected farmers received assistance exceeding Rs 2,106.64 crore.

Among the major initiatives, CM Yadav said his government has earmarked Rs 40,000 crore for economically weaker sections and introduced a Price Difference Scheme to safeguard farmers. Other measures include incentives for livestock farmers to boost milk production, the Rahgeer Yojana to provide timely treatment for road accident victims, and the Sarathi portal to streamline transport services online.

Highlighting the scale of investment attracted within two years, Dr Yadav said it reached Rs 8.57 lakh crore, with most projects moving beyond the drawing board. “As many as 881 units have been allocated land, of which 141 have started production,” the CM said. The total investment, he added, is expected to create 23 lakh jobs.

“Our focus was to review the last two years and make a blueprint for the coming three years,” Dr Yadav said.

He also highlighted reforms aimed at empowering women and farmers. The Ladli Bahna scheme has been enhanced, raising monthly assistance from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, while natural farming and solar power generation on farmers’ fields are being promoted to ensure sustainable livelihoods.

The government has announced 35 per cent reservation for women in recruitment, alongside the creation of 46,491 new posts in health institutions and the appointment of 22,000 police personnel. A separate battalion for backward tribal groups under the Shaurya Sankalp Yojana and financial support for martyrs’ families further underline the administration’s focus on inclusivity and welfare.

On the development front, Madhya Pradesh has cleared several landmark projects. These include the PM MITRA Park, the Solar Plus Storage Project in Morena, and approvals for the Ken‑Betwa and Parvati‑Kalisindh‑Chambal river link projects. The state has also signed an MoU with Maharashtra for the Tapi Basin Mega Recharge Project.

Infrastructure expansion continues with the launch of the Indore Metro, five new airports, and the re‑establishment of the State Transport Corporation. Ujjain will host the state’s first Medicity and Government Medical College, while Raisen district will see rail coach manufacturing. Ratapani Sanctuary has been declared a Tiger Reserve, and religious tourism is being boosted with projects such as Shri Ram Raja Lok in Orchha.

Dr Yadav concluded by reaffirming his government’s resolve to make Madhya Pradesh Naxal‑free by January 2026 and poverty‑free under the Garib Kalyan Mission. “This is a joyful occasion,” he said, “and we are determined to continue serving the people with dedication and vision.”

--IANS

sktr/uk