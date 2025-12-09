Makers of Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairytale for grown-ups' unveil new poster

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' on Tuesday officially kick-started the 100-day countdown to the film's grand release on March 19, next year by choosing to release a new poster from the film.

The film, already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, continues to generate buzz with each update.

To heighten the excitement, the team has revealed a powerful new poster showcasing Rocking Star Yash in an intense avatar. In the poster, Yash presents a sexy, rugged look while posing in a bloody bathtub, flexing his chiselled biceps. Although his face is not visible, he gazes outside, illuminated by a streak of light. His body is adorned with tattoos, delivering a perfect badass vibe that hints at his character. Fans are thrilled with this striking image.

For the unaware, 'Toxic' is set to release during a significant festive period, overlapping with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, which offers a strong four-day holiday box-office window.

Along with the poster, the team spotlighted the accomplished technicians shaping the film’s ambitious vision. Cinematography for the film is by National Award winning cameraman Rajeev Ravi, while music for the power-packed action entertainer has been composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his previous collaboration with Yash on KGF.

Ujwal Kulkarni has been assigned the task of overseeing editing, and TP Abid is in charge of production design. Bringing an international touch, Hollywood action director JJ Perry--celebrated for his work in John Wick--has been roped in for the film. Perry, along with National award winning action directors Anbariv, has crafted some of the film’s most significant action sequences.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

--IANS

mkr/