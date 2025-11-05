Makers of 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' clarify Vijay Antony is not associated with the film; tender apology to actor

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Tamil film 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' have clarified that actor and music director Vijay Antony is not associated with their film in any way and has now tendered an apology to the actor for the confusion prevailing over his involvement in the film.

In a statement, the film's producers said, "It has come to our attention that actor Vijay Antony is being mistakenly identified as the lead actor of our upcoming production, 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu'.

"Apparently, this mix-up has led to a few unexpected conflusos: Fans have been enthusiastically congratulating the wrong actor. Media pages have started tagging Mr. Vijay Antony in our film posts. And a few have even begun anticipating his “music magic" in our soundtrack!"

Stating that while they truly admired Vijay Antony for his exceptional artistry and remarkable contribution to music and cinema, the makers said, "We would like to officially clarify that he is not associated with our project in any capacity. The lead role in Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu is proudly portrayed by Mr. M.S Sameer Ali Khan."

The producers further said, "We sincerely apologize to Mr. Vijay Antony, his fans, and the public for any confusion caused by this misunderstanding."

For the unaware, director and actor Sameer Ali Khan's romantic comedy 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' is to hit screens worldwide on January 9 next year.

The film, which will feature Sameer Ali Khan in the lead, is also being directed and produced by him. Apart from Sameer, the film will also feature actors Aadukalam Naren, Brahmaji, Sonia Bose and Kumki Asvin in key roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the shooting of the film had been completed and that post-production was now underway in full swing.

This will be the actor's second film after his debut with 'Kadhal Mattum Vena'. Sources say 'Tamil Paiyan Hindi Ponnu' will be a colourful and entertaining rom-com. Sameer is producing the film under the Super Star Films banner.

--IANS

mkr/