Makers of 'Draupathi 2' release new poster of Richard Rishi on actor's birthday

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The makers of director Mohan G Kshatriyan's eagerly awaited historical action drama, 'Draupathi 2' on Monday released a brand new poster of actor Richard Rishi from the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan, who took to his social media timelines to share the new poster of Richard Rishi riding a horse, wrote, "Wishing a Joyous Diwali to all Indians. Team #Draupathi2 wishes Happy Birthday to our beloved hero @richardrishi #HBDRichardRishi."

It may be recalled that the unit had successfully wrapped up the shooting of the film in September this year.

The unit, which kick-started the film's shooting in Mumbai, successfully completed the film's shooting with the Ariyallur schedule.

For the unaware, actor Richard Rishi, who plays the lead in the film, is the brother-in-law of well known south star Ajith Kumar.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since the makers announced the sequel.

At the time of announcing the completion of the shoot, director Mohan G had said,"No matter how meticulously a director plans, the execution ultimately depends on the strong support offered by a producer. In particular, one needs the support of the producer to overcome logistical challenges. Although this film happens to be the maiden production of Chola Shakkaravarthi sir, his insatiable passion for cinema and his vast experience in watching films and understanding the art and the creative process, ensured that we upheld the highest standards of quality throughout.”

Producer Chola Shakkaravarthi said, "As an entrepreneur entering the film industry, I was aware of the unpredictable nature of showbiz. However, working alongside Mohan G and seeing his meticulously structured approach, I was impressed greatly. The shooting was completed ahead of schedule, and he has been a producer’s delight. His work has assured me that the cinema industry is a good place to stay. My humble thanks to actor Richard Rishi and the whole team for providing immense support. Their unconditional support has reinvigorated my enthusiasm and strengthened my resolve to produce more films of this calibre.”

Draupathi 2, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual historical action drama, is being produced by Chola Shakkaravarthi of Netaji Productions in association with G.M Film Corporation.

While Rakshana Indusudan plays the female lead, Natti Natraj plays a significant role. The film also features Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan.

The dialogues for the film have been jointly penned by writer Padma Chandrasekhar and Mohan G. Music for the film has been composed by Ghibran Vaibodha. Cinematography has been handled by Philip R. Sundar while choreography is by Thanika Tony and stunt coordination by Action Santosh. Editing for the film is by Devaraj and art direction is by Kamalnathan.

The film, sources say, promises to transport audiences to the grandeur of 14th-century South India with compelling storytelling, striking visuals, and a stellar ensemble cast. With the post production work on the film happening at a brisk pace, sources say the makers are considering releasing the film in December this year.

--IANS

mkr/