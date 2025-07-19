July 19, 2025 2:45 PM हिंदी

Makers of Chiranjeevi's #Mega157 warn those circulating unauthorised videos, pics from film's sets of strict legal action

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Ruing that unauthorized videos and photos from the sets of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial comedy entertainer, #Mega157, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, were being recorded and circulated on social media, the makers of the film on Saturday warned that strict legal action would be initiated against those individuals or platforms found sharing, uploading, or circulating such leaked material.

On Saturday, Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the production houses producing the film, took to X to issue a statement in which they said, "We have noticed that unauthorized videos and photos from the sets of Mega 157 are being recorded and circulated on social media. We consider this a serious breach of trust and a violation of intellectual property rights."

Requesting everyone to refrain from capturing or sharing any content from the sets without proper authorization, the production houses pointed out that these actions not only disrupted the creative process but also undermined the efforts of the entire team working tirelessly on the highly anticipated project.

"Please note that any individual or platform found sharing, uploading, or circulating such leaked material will be subject to strict legal action under copyright infringement and anti-piracy laws," the production houses warned and added that Mega 157 (#ChiruAnil) was a film they were crafting with great care and love.

"We urge fans and media platforms to support us by waiting for official updates from the makers. Let's work together to preserve the excitement and integrity of the project. We deeply appreciate your understanding and continued support," they said.

It may be recalled that only a month ago, the unit had wrapped up the film's second schedule which was happening at the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

It may be recalled that the unit had completed the first schedule in Hyderabad recently. Sources say that the rushes from the film look amazing and that Chiranjeevi's comedy timing in the film are bound to remind audiences of his golden era in the 1990s and 2000s.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

--IANS

mkr

