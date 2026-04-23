April 23, 2026 3:53 PM हिंदी

Make survey videography available to all parties: HC orders in Bhojshala case

Make survey videography available to all parties: HC orders in Bhojshala case

Indore, April 23 (IANS) The long-standing dispute over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar has taken a significant turn with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to provide complete videography of its extensive survey to all parties involved.

The directive, issued on Thursday during ongoing hearings by a bench of Justice Vijay Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, requires the ASI to make the footage available by April 27, ensuring transparency and equal access to evidence for both Hindu and Muslim stakeholders.

The survey, which lasted 98 days, was conducted using multiple scientific techniques and produced a detailed report of more than 2,000 pages, including photographs of artefacts, carvings, and inscriptions discovered at the site.

The Bhojshala complex has long been a contested monument. Hindus believe it to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims identify it as the Kamal Maula mosque.

This dual claim has fuelled decades of legal and social disputes.

The ASI’s survey was ordered to establish the historical character of the site, and its findings are now central to the arguments being presented in court.

The Hindu side has pointed to the presence of idols, trishuls, and carvings as evidence of temple remains, while the Muslim side has emphasised historical records and land documents that describe the site as a mosque.

During earlier hearings, the Muslim side had demanded access to the videography, arguing that without it they could not adequately challenge the ASI’s conclusions.

Although the Supreme Court declined to intervene directly, the High Court has now ruled that the footage must be shared with all parties.

The ASI initially expressed difficulty in providing such a large volume of material, given that videography was conducted daily over the course of the survey. However, the court directed that technical means be used to ensure timely delivery.

Two parties have already presented their arguments, and the ASI has defended its methodology.

The Muslim side reiterated its demand for the footage, which the court has now upheld.

With this order, the videography is expected to become a crucial element in shaping the next phase of hearings. Both sides will rely on the footage to substantiate their claims, making it a decisive factor in the resolution of this sensitive dispute.

--IANS

sktr/dpb

LATEST NEWS

TN Assembly Elections: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Shankar, Keerthi Suresh cast votes (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

TN Assembly Elections: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Shankar, Keerthi Suresh cast votes

NRAI National Judges Course begins in Delhi

NRAI National Judges Course begins in Delhi

Nuwan Thushara withdraws IPL NOC case against SLC

Nuwan Thushara withdraws IPL NOC case against SLC

Pakistan: Suspension of goods transport triggers edible and fuel shortage in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Pakistan: Suspension of goods transport triggers edible and fuel shortage in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

Pakistan withdraw from SAFF Women’s Championship in India

Pakistan withdraw from SAFF Women's Championship in India

Nasscom appoints Srikanth Velamakanni as Chairperson

Nasscom appoints Srikanth Velamakanni as Chairperson

Vishal tells TN voters: The time has come to exercise the most important right! (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Vishal tells TN voters: The time has come to exercise the most important right!

OMCs tap crude storage as Hormuz shutdown disrupts supplies

OMCs tap crude storage as Hormuz shutdown disrupts supplies: Report

Kailash Kher's throwback pic with guitar is all about 'Low-key vibes, high-key soul'

Kailash Kher's throwback pic with guitar is all about 'Low-key vibes, high-key soul'

MoS Pabitra Margherita, Vanuatu's PM Jotham Napat discuss expanding bilateral ties

MoS Pabitra Margherita, Vanuatu's PM Jotham Napat discuss expanding bilateral ties