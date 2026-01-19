Major protest in Balochistan against rising kidnapping incidents involving Pak forces

Islamabad, Jan 19 (IANS) Hundreds of people, political workers and traders held a major protest rally in Panjgur town of Pakistan's Balochistan against increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom of traders and common citizens and deteriorating law and order situation in the area, local media reported on Sunday.

The protest was held on the call given by All Parties Citizen Action Committee of Makran (APCAM) against the kidnapping of area's prominent figure Gul Jan Rind and many other people in the Panjgur district, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. Hundreds of protesters on Sunday gathered at Panjgur's Main Bismillah Chowk and marched on roads carrying placards and banners which mentioned their demands and anti-government slogans.

APCACM Chairman, Nawab Shambay Zai, BNP leader Mir Nazir Ahmed Baloch, National Party acting president Mujeeb Rehman, JUI Panjgur leader Hafiz Muhammad Azam Baloch, Haq Do Tehreek Panjgur leader Mullah Farhad, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Maulvi Noor, PML-N leader Ashraf Sagat and PPP Panjgur leader Javed Baloch led the rally.

The leaders of the protesters urged government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate measures for the safe recovery of Shah Nawaz Gul and other people who have been kidnapped. They raised question on why the law enforcement agencies, despite the presence of modern technology, could not trace the mobile number of the victim. They called for immediate arrest of those responsible for the kidnapping.

On December 18, a leading human rights organisation raised alarm over enforced disappearance of two Baloch civilians. According to Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), Munib Baloch was taken from his electric shop in the main bazaar of Kharan city while Mughfar Abid was also taken away from the same location.

The rights body said that the incident showcases a "clear pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan" and demanded immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of two Baloch civilians.

"Two Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared from Kharan on January 17, 2025. Munib Baloch, son of Rehmat Ali, a student and shop worker, was taken from his electric shop in the main bazaar of Kharan city. Witnesses report the involvement of security forces. His family has received no information since his disappearance," Baloch Voice for Justice said on X.

"At the same location and time, Mughfar Abid, son of Abid Baloch, a daily wage labourer, was also taken away. This reflects a clear pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Baloch Voice for Justice demands the immediate disclosure of their whereabouts and holds the state responsible for their safety and lives," it added.

