May 21, 2025 9:20 PM हिंदी

Mahika Sharma admits having a soft corner for Shahid Afridi as a teenager

Mahika Sharma admits having a soft corner for Shahid Afridi as a teenager

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Mahika Sharma admitted that she had a soft corner for former Pakistani cricketer and captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi, as a teenager. However, she revealed that she feels guilty about it now.

Talking about this, Mahika said, "I feel sorry, I was a teenager during that time, and wasn't smart to understand...today when I read those old interviews of mine. I see myself with hate and guilt. How shameful.. but as we all grow with time.. I'm no more like I was before.. I don't carry any feelings for him or anyone else from that country."

Being proud of her Indian lineage, she added, "My love for my country, my culture is endless. And I feel proud to be born in the land of Hindustan. We Indians carry humanity, goodwill, and hospitality. That is in the upbringing of every Indian citizen. We don't believe in terror, nor do we accept it."

Showing her gratitude towards our government, she continued, "I feel blessed that our country is in responsible hands. It's time to celebrate brotherhood and harmony. Gone are the days when the divide-and-rule policy worked. Today, we stand equal irrespective of gender or religion. No one can break us."

All is not well between India and Pakistan ever since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which led to the demise of around 26 tourists.

Avenging the terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor, attacking the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following several days of tension across the LoC, the neighbouring countries agreed on a ceasefire. However, Pakistan ended up violating the ceasefire within a couple of hours. Ever since then, there has been tension between the two neighbours.

Mahika is credited with many television shows like "Ramayan", and "F.I.R.", along with movies "Mr Joe B. Carvalho" and "Chalo Dilli".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Turbulence hits IndiGo flight, lands safely in Srinagar

Bihar's Tara Devi is shining example of Jeevika scheme's success

Bihar's Tara Devi is shining example of Jeevika scheme's success

Tribeny Rai's ‘Shape of Momo’ showcased at Cannes

Tribeny Rai's ‘Shape of Momo’ showcased at Cannes

Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur railway station gets beautification under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur railway station gets beautification under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Yash's better half Radhika Pandit stresses the importance of silence in a relationship

Yash's better half Radhika Pandit stresses the importance of silence in a relationship

Gill gears up like a warrior for England Test battle amid IPL storm, practices with red ball

Gill gears up like a warrior for England Test battle amid IPL storm, practices with red ball

Mahika Sharma admits having a soft corner for Shahid Afridi as a teenager

Mahika Sharma admits having a soft corner for Shahid Afridi as a teenager

Tamil Nadu: Mannargudi railway station gets new look under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'

Tamil Nadu: Mannargudi railway station gets new look under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'

Mahmudabad arrest: NHRC notice prompts scrutiny over ‘procedural boundaries’

Mahmudabad arrest: NHRC notice prompts scrutiny over ‘procedural boundaries’ (IANS Exclusive)

Orchha and Pukhrayan, two revamped railway stations in Jhansi set for inauguration

Orchha and Pukhrayan, two revamped railway stations in Jhansi set for inauguration