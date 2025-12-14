Mahhi Vij says 'Thank you for choosing us' in an adorable birthday post for her mom

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Television actress Mahhi Vij says 'Thank you for choosing us' as she dropped an adorable birthday post for her mother on social media.

Mahhi also uploaded a video of the mother and daughter duo tapping a foot on the classic number "Lag Ja Gale" from the 1964 film "Woh Kaun Thi?".

The Instagram post was accompanied by a heartfelt note in which Mahhi called her mother, her quiet strength.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mom (red heart emoji) You are the quiet strength behind every dream I dare to chase. While I step into the world, you hold my world in your arms—loving my daughter the way only a mother can, the way only you can. (sic)."

Showing gratitude to her mother for doing so much for them without a single complaint, Mahhi added, "You gave up so much without ever making it feel like a sacrifice, so my dreams could breathe and grow. Thank you for choosing us, again and again—because we would choose you in every lifetime, every birth, every universe."

Work-wise, Mahhi has returned to the small screen with Colors’ latest offering, "Seher Hone Ko Hai", which also stars Rishita Kothari. Rishita is seen as Mahhi's daughter in the show.

Reflecting on her equation with Rishita behind the camera, she shared, “I have become her mother off-screen too. I am always fussing over her, asking if she has eaten, if she needs anything, if she’s tired. I keep telling her she should tell her mom to disown her because I am ready to adopt her! That’s the kind of bond we have developed."

“She’s such a sweet, calm energy on set, and because this is her debut, I automatically feel protective of her, the way you do for your own child who’s stepping into a big new world. We have a lot of fun together, but we also learn from each other," Mahhi added.

--IANS

pm/