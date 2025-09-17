Mahesh Babu, Vishnu Manchu laud PM Modi’s vision and commitment for India on his 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Vishnu Manchu have shared their best wishes to PM Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

On Wednesday, the two actors took to their X, formerly Twitter, and shared their warm wishes for the Prime Minister.

Mahesh Babu shared a video of himself talking to the camera, in which he spoke highly of the PM. He said, “Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a very happy 75th birthday. It's always inspiring to see your journey and the way you have dedicated your entire life to serving our country. The vision and commitment you bring into everything you do have instilled a deep sense of pride in every Indian, motivating us to dream bigger and work harder. I wish you good health, happiness and strength and continued success. Happy birthday once again sir”.

He wrote in his post, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership”.

Vishnu Manchu, who was last seen in ‘Kannappa’, wrote in his post, “Happy Birthday Shri @narendramodi ji. Your journey and leadership continue to inspire millions like me to dream bigger for India. Thank you for standing tall. Praying Lord Shiva to give you more strength and good health. #HarHarMahadev #JaiHind #HBDNarendraModi (sic)”.

PM Narendra Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat, and is the 14th Prime Minister of India. He assumed office on May 26, 2014 after the BJP secured a majority in the general elections. He previously served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Make in India initiative, and the Digital India campaign are some of the policies implemented by the government under his leadership. He was re-elected in 2019 with a larger mandate. Modi’s administration has also focused on infrastructure development, foreign policy engagement, and welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat.

