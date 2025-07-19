Maha: Nala Sopara resident gets home under PMAY, expresses gratitude to govt

Nala Sopara, July 19 (IANS) For Dilip Chaurasia, a resident of Nala Sopara East in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, owning a home was once a distant dream. But thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), that dream has now turned into reality.

Speaking with IANS, Chaurasia shared that he received financial assistance of Rs 2,67,000 under the PMAY scheme.

"This amount proved to be a lifeline for me," he said.

"Without this support, buying a flat would have been nearly impossible. I am sincerely thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for making this possible."

Chaurasia’s neighbour, Vivek Tiwari, echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the transformative impact of the scheme.

“Dilip was facing significant financial challenges while trying to buy his flat,” said Tiwari.

“But the moment he received the benefit under PMAY, everything changed. He not only secured his home but also gained confidence. This initiative is a true blessing. We are all grateful to PM Modi.”

The PMAY has become a beacon of hope for countless families across India, especially those in urban and rural areas who aspire to own a home despite limited financial means.

Launched in two phases - PMAY-Urban (2015) and PMAY-Gramin (2016) - the scheme embodies PM Modi’s vision of ensuring “Housing for All” by providing pucca houses to the economically weaker sections of society. Since its inception, PMAY has made remarkable progress.

Under PMAY-Gramin, the government set a target of constructing 3.32 crore homes. As of November 19, 2024, over 3.21 crore homes have already been sanctioned, and 2.67 crore homes have been completed, significantly improving the lives of rural families across India.

The scheme also highlights women’s empowerment, with 74 per cent of houses either solely or jointly registered in the names of women. The government is now working towards ensuring 100 per cent home ownership by women, marking a major step toward gender-inclusive development.

In addition to promoting home ownership, PMAY also supports skilled employment. Around 3 lakh rural masons have been trained in disaster-resilient construction techniques, enhancing both the safety of homes and the employability of local workers.

The scheme now plans to construct two crore additional houses, potentially benefiting 10 crore individuals. These homes are designed to be safe, hygienic, and socially inclusive, especially for people currently living in kutcha houses or without any shelter.

All PMAY houses are equipped with basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and tap water, achieved through convergence with other central and state government schemes.

Furthermore, the initiative emphasises eco-friendly and disaster-resilient construction, promoting green technologies and sustainable materials to ensure both durability and environmental responsibility.

Through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, India is not only building homes—it is changing the lives of the poor and empowering them.

--IANS

jk/dan