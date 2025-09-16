Mahabharat team reunites after 12 years, Lord Krishna aka Sourabh Raj Jain shares happy picture

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Television fans recently were taken on a trip down memory lane as the cast of the famous hit television show "Mahabharat" recently reunited.

Marking 12 years since the iconic show first aired, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the show, shared a heart-warming post on his social media account celebrating the milestone and also gave a glimpse into their memorable get-together.

He captioned it as, “Today we complete 12 years… AND Yesterday, we met again, for what that eventually you will get to know….thanks to @swastikproductions BUT this can’t be coincidence or may be, I don’t know….but I am happy that we could all meet and laugh, relive past memories while creating new ones, missed many others from the Mahabharat team. immense gratitude for your continuous love and support. Last picture is an edit from (Janki), I took from another platform, thank you for letting me use it.”

For the uninitiated, when Mahabharat first aired in 2013, it not only became a massive hit but also left an indelible mark on Indian Television. Its larger-than-life sets, strong performances, and timeless tale of duty and dharma struck a chord with audiences across all age groups. Even after a decade, the show continues to be remembered as one of the most successful mythological dramas ever made on Indian Television.

This reunion created excitement and curiosity amongst fans who were wondering whether there was a new project in the works with the same cast. The show starred Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Rohit Bhardwaj, Arpit Ranka, Pooja Sharma, Praneet Bhatt, Thakur Anoop Singh, Riya Deepsi, and others. The show was produced under the Swastik Production banner.

