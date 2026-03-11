March 11, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

APEDA showcases India’s growing capabilities in high-quality agricultural production

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) APEDA showcased India’s growing capabilities in high-quality agricultural production, value addition and export-oriented supply chains at the 'AAHAR 2026'. The pavilion brought together exporters, startups, State agencies and producer organisations, highlighting opportunities to expand India’s presence in international markets, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 40th edition of AAHAR 2026 -- inaugurated by the minister -- is being held from March 10 to March 14 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

APEDA presented a dedicated pavilion bringing together exporters, state representatives and industry stakeholders on a common platform to promote India’s diverse agri-export basket.

Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the landmark edition of the event features Italy as the country partner, the government said.

Exports of processed foods, fruits, pulses and vegetables have grown significantly over the past decade, reflecting the strength and diversity of farmers, fishermen and food processors across the country.

India’s expanding network of free trade agreements is opening new avenues for agricultural exports, according to the government.

During the event, research reports on cucumber, cashew, pineapple and pomegranate, prepared by APEDA in collaboration with the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), were also released.

APEDA further announced the launch of packaging design solutions and technical standards for selected region-specific agricultural products developed with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP). The initiative focuses on GI-tagged and organic products to enhance product protection, shelf life and export presentation.

The products covered under the initiative include Karbi Anglong Ginger from Assam, G4 Chilli and Jalgaon Banana from Maharashtra, Assam Kaji Nemu and Prayagraj Surkha Guava from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government, major export segments showcased at the pavilion included basmati rice, non-basmati rice, organic products and emerging plant-based foods, reflecting India’s expanding portfolio in global agri-food markets.

The ministry also said several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, set up pavilions showcasing region-specific products and export-ready agricultural produce.

