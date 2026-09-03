September 03, 2026 1:04 PM हिंदी

Maggie Gyllenhaal on late Heath Ledger’s ‘incredible’ performance in ‘The Dark Knight’, his friendship with Jake Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal on late Heath Ledger’s ‘incredible’ performance in ‘The Dark Knight’, his friendship with Jake Gyllenhaal

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal has spoken about her memories of working on The Dark Knight and late superstar Heath Ledger’s extraordinary performance as the Joker.

Maggie was on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she spoke about the late star’s ability to command attention in a massive production. She went on to speak about Ledger’s close friendship with her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, whom he had worked with in the blockbuster “Brokeback Mountain”.

Barrymore asked Maggie: “What was it like to make that film? That is such an epic, cinematic masterpiece. With some of the greatest performances and just a very beloved time capsule of perfect, perfect filmmaking.”

To which, Maggie said: “The thing about The Dark Knight is it really, well, the scope was massive. The other thing I want to say about that movie is like, it's hard to act well in a huge movie. Because so many other things are, like, take precedent.”

She added: “VFX, tons of extras. I don't know, just the scope. And Heath Ledger just took the space he needed and was incredible in that movie. And everybody knew it. I remember I remember Peter, my husband, and Michelle and Heath, and we both had babies who were about the same age.”

“And Peter said, oh, wow, the Joker, that's a big deal, taking that on. And he said, I have an idea.”

The Dark Knight is a 2008 superhero film directed by Christopher Nolan, who co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Jonathan.

The plot follows the vigilante Batman, police lieutenant James Gordon, and district attorney Harvey Dent, who form an alliance to dismantle organized crime in Gotham City. Their efforts are derailed by the Joker, an anarchistic mastermind who seeks to test how far Batman will go to save the city from chaos.

Barrymore spoke about seeing Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath together.

“Yeah, broke back. And they had done ‘Brokeback Mountain’. and they were dear friends. And I saw them out…. And I remember hanging out with them and being so happy to be around them and seeing what a true friendship they really had. But it wasn't the movie.”

Maggie said: “You can't make a movie like Brokeback Mountain and not make a connection, I don't think.”

Barrymore went on to share that she agrees completely.

Brokeback Mountain released in 2005. The independent neo-Western romantic drama film directed by Ang Lee was adapted from the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx. The film stars Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams.

Its plot depicts the complex romantic relationship between two American cowboys, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, in the American West from 1963 to 1983.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' OSTs to be presented as a musical concert before film's release! (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' OSTs to be presented as a musical concert before film's release!

China's censorship makes true scale of Tibet tragedy impossible to gauge: Press freedom group

China's censorship makes true scale of Tibet tragedy impossible to gauge: Press freedom group

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy reveals how she plans to celebrate Janmashtami with family

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy reveals how she plans to celebrate Janmashtami with family

RBI's swap facility fuels India’s forex reserves to defend rupee

RBI's swap facility fuels India’s forex reserves to defend rupee

Raima Sen remembers 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary: A timeless legend

Raima Sen remembers 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary: A timeless legend

'I am going to miss some tournaments': Alcaraz plans longer breaks amid hectic calendar

'I am going to miss some tournaments': Alcaraz plans longer breaks amid hectic calendar

Raza Murad shares rare pic of young Govinda and Neelam Kothari from ‘Farz Ki Jung’ muhurat shot

Raza Murad shares rare pic of young Govinda and Neelam Kothari from ‘Farz Ki Jung’ muhurat shot

Chetan Hansraj recalls his TV debut in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’: My second innings started in 2004

Chetan Hansraj recalls his TV debut in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’: My second innings started in 2004

Boman Irani on Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s new avatars in ‘Haiwaan’: Should be excited to see the change

Boman Irani on Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s new avatars in ‘Haiwaan’: Should be excited to see the change

Sri Lanka face USD 20 mn loss after Women's Champions Trophy shifts to India: Report

Sri Lanka face USD 20 mn loss after Women's Champions Trophy shifts to India: Report