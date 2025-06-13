Madhya Pradesh League: Chambal Ghariyals crush Gwalior Cheetahs in season-opener

Gwalior (MP), June 13 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals marked a dream debut in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025, registering a commanding 18-run win over Gwalior Cheetahs in the opening match of the season at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior.

It was a clash rooted in regional pride and historic ties. Adding grandeur to the occasion, wrestling legend The Great Khali graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest, kicking off the second season of MPL in front of a lively crowd and vibrant local atmosphere.

Earlier in the evening, Gwalior Cheetahs captain Parth Sahani won the toss and elected to bowl first against tournament debutants Chambal Ghariyals, led by Shubham Sharma.

Chambal made an immediate impact in their maiden outing, putting up an imposing total of 208/3 in 20 overs. Opener Ankush Singh led the charge with a scintillating 60 off just 27 balls, laced with four boundaries and five towering sixes. Skipper Shubham Sharma anchored the innings with a composed 61 off 44 deliveries, before Harpreet Singh provided the perfect finish with an unbeaten 68 from 39 balls, taking Chambal past the 200-run mark.

In response, the hosts began brightly with Parth Chaudhary smashing a fluent 55 off 34 balls. But regular wickets derailed Gwalior’s chase. Apart from Vikas Sharma’s 36, the middle order failed to build any momentum. Gwalior collapsed from 102/2 to 145/9.

Just as Chambal looked set for a big-margin win, Rakesh Thakur mounted a spirited counterattack with a quickfire 41* off 23 balls, giving the home crowd something to cheer about. Despite his efforts, Gwalior eventually finished at 190/9, falling 18 runs short of the target.

The bowling unit of Chambal played a key role in closing out the match, with Aryan Pandey returning impressive figures of 4/35, while Nayanraj Mewada chipped in with a crucial spell of 3/23 to stifle Gwalior’s chase in the middle overs.

Speaking after the match, Chambal Ghariyals captain Shubham Sharma said, “It’s good to win the first match, so 110% of our confidence is increased after this. The pitch was good for batting, and throughout the game, it supported the batters. We were all playing our roles perfectly. The plan is to look forward to one game at a time and execute our skills.”

--IANS

bsk/