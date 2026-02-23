Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene soak in romantic Tokyo sunset with Shah Rukh Khan song in background

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Sriram Nene are currently soaking in the beauty of Japan, and their latest social media post gave fans a glimpse of their recent romantic sunset moment from Tokyo.

The couple shared a video capturing a breathtaking view of the sun setting over the city skyline from the iconic Tokyo Sky Tree. The clip shared by Madhuri and Ram in a joint post, featured Shah Rukh Khan's song, Sooraj Hua Maddham from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, playing in the background.

Madhuri and Nene were seen smiling together as the warm hues of the setting sun casted a golden glow over the city and over their faces too.

Sharing the video, they captioned it: “Nothing beats a good sunset after a well traveled day, right? #JapanDiaries #TokyoSkytree #sunsets”

Madhuri and Dr. Nene, in their earlier posts shared by them, were seen exploring the country and making the most of their time together. From scenic city views to cultural experiences, the couple was seen enjoying a gala time during their vacation.

The beloved couple was seen posing for some perfect postcard clicks from their time in Fuji.

The primary pic in the post showed the two facing the camera with smiles on their faces, with a snow-clad mountain in the backdrop.

This was followed by some solo shots of Madhuri and Dr. Nene from their Japan holiday.

Posting some more breathtaking photos capturing the unique beauty of Japan, they captioned the post, "Fuji: A view from the top of an active Volcano full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai. (sic)”

Talking about Madhuri and Shriram’s love story, the two first through Dixit's brother in the late 1990s.

For the uninitiated, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon who was based in the United States. The two tied the knot in 1999, following which Madhuri moved to the U.S. at the peak of her Bollywood career. She focused on her family life there for over a decade before returning to India and resume work in Bollywood. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan.

A few years ago, both Madhuri and Dr Nene ventured into the digital space with their joint YouTube, where they share insights into their daily lives, health tips, dance, and family moments.

