Madhuri Dixit Nene thrilled to meet her fans in the US

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene is excited to meet her fans in the United States of America. Bestowed with titles by fans like the Dancing Queen, Charming Persona, Expressions Master, and many more, the actress is all set for her 2025 US Fan Meet and Greet Tour.

Madhuri’s fan tour will be held in 6 cities, including Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago and Boston, where she will be seen interacting with her fans.

Speaking about her excitement for this tour, Madhuri says, “I am absolutely thrilled. Meeting fans in person is always so special. There is a different kind of joy in seeing the smiles, hearing their stories and feeling that energy. In the US, we have such a passionate Indian community, and their love has always reached me no matter where I am in this world, and this time I cannot just wait to take all that warmth back to India with me, so I am excited to come to the US.”

This is not the first time the actress will be seen on a tour internationally. Earlier too, Dixit visited fans staying internationally in a fun meet-and-greet session. Dixit, recalling a few memories from her last year’s tour, says, “There were so many beautiful moments. I think I especially remember one little girl who danced to one of my songs, and she said she learnt it by watching the film with her mom, and she learnt it from the screen, and she performed it in front of me. I was amused as well as excited because you feel a connection with the younger generation where they feel relatable to you or they feel you are someone they can relate to. I think that's an amazing emotion to feel!! And I was so thrilled to see her dance because, you know, it reminds us of how art travels through generations, and it connects people in such different ways. And those are the moments that stay with me also.”

She added, “A woman told me that, you know, she was going through something in her own life, and one of my movies gave her the courage to stand up and speak out. I think these are the kind of people you meet, and you know you start to appreciate what art is,” adds Madhuri.

