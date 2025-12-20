Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in an all-pink lehenga

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has shared pictures on her social media account that speak volumes of her being a timeless beauty.

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ star dressed in a baby pink lehenga, and sporting just the perfect accessories, Dixit looked stunning. She opted for classy and subtle makeup, enhancing her natural features even better. Madhuri captioned it as “Shaam Gulaabi” and chose the famous 'Slow Motion Angreza' song from the hit movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as the background score for her post.

The actress, who has been receiving great reviews for her performance in her recently released show, Mrs Deshpande, had spoken to IANS about her plans for donning the director's hat. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Madhuri revealed that although she has a lot of experience, she does not feel ready for direction at the moment.

Madhuri said, “Well, a lot of people ask me that because I have been working for 40 years, so that brings with it the kind of experience because you have seen so many directors, worked with them, and learnt from them, but I think I have to be ready for it, and right now I am not, but at some point maybe.”

She was asked, "As an actor, you have done multiple projects. Today, woman directors are also doing really well. Do you have any such plans to turn in that direction?"

Madhuri also reflected on the evolution of filmmaking from her debut movie, "Abodh", to "Mrs Deshpande".

She shared, "I think at that time there were only five or six very organised producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Rajshri Productions, and a few more, and the rest was pretty unorganised. Today, it is very organised. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity; today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script, along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we did not have all this; we used to sit under the sun, with an umbrella over our heads."

"So, there are a lot of things where the comfort of the actor is taken care of, and also because the character is so prepared that you know what you are going to wear, you know what your look is going to be, and we do a lot of prep for the roles, and we have readings, which never used to happen then," added Madhuri.

