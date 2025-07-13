Madhuri Dixit flaunts the 'Hum Apke Hain Kaun' treasure found on the set

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit recently found a treasure while shooting for her next - a cassette of her iconic movie "Hum Apke Hain Kaun", co-starring Salman Khan.

She dropped a video on the stories section of her Instagram account where she was seen flipping through some old cassettes when she stumbled upon a cassette of "Hum Apke Hain Kaun".

"Found a treasure on set today...#classiccassette #humapkehainKaun," Madhuri captioned the video.

The clip also had the song "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain" from the romantic drama playing in the backdrop.

The music of the drama composed by Raamlaxman has created a special place in the hearts of music lovers with tracks like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Mausam Ka Jaadu", "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain", "Didi Tera Devar Deewana", "Maye Ni Maye", "Joote De Do Paise Lo", "Mujhse Juda Hokar", "Wah Wah Ramji", "Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya", and "Lo Chali Main" still fresh in the memory of cinephiles.

Penned and Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, "Hum Apke Hain Kaun" had Madhuri and Salman in the lead, along with Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde, Priya Arun, Ajit Vachani, Bindu, and Sahila Chadha as the ancillary cast.

The story of the movie has been derived from the 1982 release "Nadiya Ke Paar", which itself was based on Keshav Prasad Mishra's Hindi novel "Kohbar Ki Shart".

Released in the cinema halls on August 5, 1994, "Hum Apke Hain Kaun" became the highest-grossing film of the year.

Up next, Madhuri will play the lead in the highly-awaited web series “Mrs. Deshpande". She will be seen essaying the role of an intense serial killer in her next

Made under the direction of Nagesh Kukunoor, “Mrs. Deshpande" is a remake of a popular French series.

