Ed Sheeran says he has a strict approach to touring

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has become more disciplined in his approach to performing. The 34-year-old pop star admits to living an unhealthy lifestyle during his younger years.

However, the singer is now making a conscious effort to live more healthily and ensure that he's ready for the challenge of performing live, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Explaining why he chooses to spend one hour on a massage table after a gig, Ed told Men's Health magazine, "You just want to go to bed or go for a drink with your mates or whatever, but if you don’t do it, you’re just f****** the next day. I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out. So actually having to be in my hotel room”.

“I get the massage and, as soon as the massage is done, I need to go to bed. So it’s great for maintaining my voice, maintaining energy and keeping healthy”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer recently rewatched a ten-year-old documentary about his life out tour, and he admits that his routines have changed markedly.

He said, "I played three nights in a row and each morning I’m getting interviewed and they’re like, How was last night? And I was like, 'Oh, I was out until 6am doing tequila shots and smoking cigarettes with this person and doing this and that. Then I’d play a show and it was that seven days a week. But when you watch it and you look at me now, I look 40 in that and I look 24 now”.

The singer has recently found that reformer Pilates is a great way for him to stay healthy while on tour.

He shared, "Reformer is definitely tied into touring. After the show last night, the last thing I want to do today is bench press and deadlift. So this is a really gentle way to still have the same level of exercise and feel like I’ve burnt calories, but I’ve also stretched”.

