PM Modi inaugurates Guwahati terminal, setting Adani benchmark in Northeast connectivity

Guwahati, Dec 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, completing a rare, accelerated journey from concept to commissioning in under a year.

The project has been developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited, with operations led by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said that the Guwahati terminal demonstrates how world-class airport infrastructure can be delivered swiftly while remaining deeply rooted in local identity.

“It will strengthen connectivity, support economic growth across the Northeast, and offer passengers a seamless, modern travel experience,” said the billionaire industrialist.

The overall airport development represents an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

Planned integrated domestic and international cargo infrastructure will further strengthen trade, logistics and employment generation across the region.

Its inauguration, with operations expected to commence by the end of February, underscores the pace at which India’s aviation infrastructure is now being conceived, built, tested and readied for live operations.

A comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme — supported by an expert visiting team from Munich, Germany — has ensured that systems, processes, personnel and passenger flows are aligned for a safe and seamless opening from day one.

Envisioned as a modern gateway rooted in regional identity, the terminal — aptly named “The Bamboo Orchids” —draws inspiration from Assam’s iconic kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and indigenous bamboo varieties such as Bholuka bamboo from Assam and Apatani bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh.

Around 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced bamboo from the region have been used across the terminal, positioning it among India’s most prominent examples of nature-inspired airport architecture, where traditional craftsmanship is reimagined through modern engineering.

Equipped with DigiYatra-enabled processing, smart check-in systems and expansive passenger areas, the terminal is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually by 2032.

In FY 2024-25, Guwahati Airport handled 6.50 million passengers, underscoring the region’s accelerating aviation demand.

The terminal’s design was unveiled by the Prime Minister in February at the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ event.

