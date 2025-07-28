July 28, 2025 11:38 PM हिंदी

Madhur Bhandarkar says, 'Your unwavering love keeps it alive' as Indu Sarkar turns 8

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Director Madhur Bhandarkar showed his gratitude to the audience for showering his period political thriller, "Indu Sarkar" with immense love even after eight years of release.

Sharing a poster of the drama on his X handle, Bhandarkar penned a note that read, "It's been 8 wonderful years since the release of the film #InduSarkar. Seeing it still passionately loved on @PrimeVideoIN

& @JioHotstar truly warms my heart. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your unwavering love keeps it alive!"

Apart from directing it, Bhandarkar has also co-written and co-produced the drama. Set against the backdrop of the emergency period in India, "Indu Sarkar" revolves around the journey of a simple housewife turned revolutionary, Indu (Played by Kirti Kulhari). As her husband, a government employee, plans to use the situation to his advantage and move ahead in his career, Indu decides to go on a completely different path.

Backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment, "Indu Sarkar" stars Kirti Kulhari as Indu Sarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Nanaji Pradhan, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Navin Sarkar, Supriya Vinod as Indira Gandhi, Rashmi Thackeray as Farzana, Sheeba Chaddha as Mekhla Singh,

Manav Vij as Inspector Sodhi, Abhinav Sharma as Shreedhar, Ankur Vikal as Shivam, an activist, Varun Singh Rajput as Nihal, Zakir Hussain as Inspector Mishra, and Mohan Kapoor as Sahani.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, "Indu Sarkar" has Keiko Nakahara as the cinematographer, Devendra Murdeshwar as the editor, and Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri as the composers.

Up next, Bhandarkar is working on another highly-awaited project titled, "The Wives".

Speaking about his next, the 'Fashion’ maker said, “There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen”.

"The Wives" features Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

