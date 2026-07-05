July 05, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

Madhoo sheds light on why 90s actress had a longer career span

Madhoo sheds light on why 90s actress had a longer career span

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo revealed why actresses from the 90s enjoyed a longer career span compared to actresses from today.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Madhoo shared that previously, actresses had the room to improve, but today, every newcomer enters the industry completely prepared.

She added that while they had the advantage of being given time to be accepted by the audience, the new generation has the fear of being completely rejected only after their debut movie.

Madhoo told IANS, "We all have a long career span. I left voluntarily in 9 years, but the other actresses continued, and they transformed and continued, and it was a long span. Today, actresses don't have that long span. They look amazing in their first film, they have a few more films, and then the new girl comes. So, that was the advantage of not starting out perfect, and today, the advantage is that you start out perfect. There is a lot of support."

Sharing her personal example, the 'Roja' actress went on to add, "If the audience did not like us, we used to get a second chance, third chance. During my 9-year career, every movie of mine was like a training ground for me. So, from being 'not so good' I had a chance to become 'good'. The audience gave me that time, and I had the room to improve because I was not the best when I came in 'Phool Aur Kaante', but people connected, and then I had a chance to correct my externals like hair and makeup. But today, people come perfect, so either you impress in your first attempt, or you are out."

After making her debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante' in 1991 opposite Ajay Devgn, Madhoo went on to become a part of several hits, such as 'Roja' (1992), 'Allari Priyudu' (1992), 'Yoddha' (1992), and 'Gentleman' (1993).

--IANS

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