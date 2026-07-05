Madhavan: I think G D Naidu deserves the recognition first

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Madhavan, who plays the role of iconic inventor, philanthropist and agriculturist G D Naidu in his biopic 'GDN', says that the genius inventor, who was a visionary and who could see things far ahead of his time, deserved the recognition that was due to him first.

Responding to a question from IANS on how the younger generation today knew very little about the achievements of G D Naidu and whether the biopic on the great icon would make a pitch for honouring the legend with awards in the category of the Bharat Rathna, Madhavan replied, "I think he deserves the recognition first. The younger generation today is very smart. You don't need to tell them too many things. It is enough if we drop them hints, they research and get to understand what they need to know."

He went on to say, "Why knowing about G D Naidu is important is because back then itself, he was very advanced. For instance, back in those days itself, G D Naidu asked why one had to slog it out for four years to study engineering. He had pointed out that if people learnt engineering in polytechnics, they would be able to learn everything practically in just two years. Today, we are realising that because of AI. We have begun realising that we don't need to learn everything and learn only that which we require. GDN has done several such things then itself during his time, which is why I think he deserves at least the acknowledgement, forget the awards. Everybody should know about him, especially people of his land should know about him."

Interestingly, Madhavan’s interaction with the media took place in the first bus owned by the great inventor in his hometown of Coimbatore on a day the makers of the film chose to release its trailer.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film, apart from Madhavan, will also feature Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan.

--IANS

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