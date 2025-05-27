Machine Gun Kelly furnishes rare comment on his baby with Megan Fox

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is happy in his era of dad mode. While walking the red carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday, May 26 (Pacific Standard Time) the 35-year-old ‘Cliche’, rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) couldn’t help but gush over his baby girl.

He shares the baby girl with his ex Megan Fox, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I’m just so elated”, he told Access Online about life with the newborn. “It’s just awesome”. Kelly, who is also dad to Casie Colson Baker, 15, shared one thing he adores about being a new father again.

“They smell so good”,he said, motioning as if he were cradling a baby. “I was just meant to be a dad.” In another red carpet interview, the ‘Wild Boy’ rapper told E! News why he wouldn’t be at Monday night’s event for too long.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business”, he explained. "Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up”.

As per ‘People’, MGK and Fox, 39, welcomed their baby girl on March 27. The ‘Transformers’ actress also shares Noah Shannon Green, 12, Bodhi Ransom Green, 11, and Journey River Green, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed”, Kelly said of her arrival via Instagram. However, less than a week later, the Dirt actor made another announcement, clarifying that his newborn’s name was not ‘Celestial Seed’.

His post was in response to a woman on TikTok doing a breakdown of his and Fox’s baby announcement, confusing the warm welcome for sharing what the baby was named. “Wait guys… her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’”, MGK wrote over a screenshot of the TikTok video, which also showed him and the Jennifer’s Body actress together.

--IANS

aa/