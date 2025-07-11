July 11, 2025 7:19 PM हिंदी

Luxury housing sales in India clock record 85 pc growth in Jan-June, Delhi-NCR leads

Luxury housing sales in India clock record 85 pc growth in Jan-June, Delhi-NCR leads

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The luxury housing segment in India clocked an 85 per cent (year-on-year) growth in sales in the first six months this year, with approximately 7,000 units being sold across the top seven cities, a report showed on Friday.

During the January-June period, Delhi-NCR led in sales with 4,000 luxury units accounting for a share of 57 per cent share, recording a threefold growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, according to the report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading real estate consulting firm, and apex business Chamber Assocham.

Mumbai followed with sales of 1,240 luxury units, constituting 18 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025 and registering 29 per cent growth during the period.

Furthermore, traditionally mid-end dominated markets such as Chennai and Pune cumulatively recorded 5 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025.

The January-June period this year also witnessed 7,300 luxury unit launches, recording 30 per cent annual increase.

“India’s residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience. While macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong, the standout growth of luxury and premium housing indicates rising consumer confidence and lifestyle aspirations,” said Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India.

Developer focus has realigned toward quality, transparency, and experience, all of which are key to unlocking the sector’s next wave of growth.

“The remarkable rise in luxury housing, both in demand and supply, reflects a structural shift in homebuyer preferences and reaffirms India’s position as a high-potential market for global and domestic investors alike,” said Kumar.

India’s luxury housing market is increasingly attracting HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals), UHNWIs, and NRIs, driven by the need to safeguard assets amid global uncertainties and benefit from a strengthening US Dollar.

The report also points out that overall housing sales across the top seven cities remained robust in Hi 2025, with 132,000 units sold and 138,000 new units launched, indicating a well-balanced market.

“This report is a vital roadmap for stakeholders in India's housing landscape. The housing boom, coupled with policy evolution, highlights the need for reforms that ease approvals, redefine affordable housing in urban India, and incentivise sustainable development. Housing is no longer just shelter, it's an engine for inclusive growth,” said Manish Singhal, Secretary General, Assocham.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on India's 2036 Olympic Vision

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on 2036 Olympic Vision

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers after scoring a century in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers