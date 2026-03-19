March 19, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan asks KJo for production advice, latter sketches out his cinematic journey

Hrithik Roshan asks KJo for production advice, latter sketches out his cinematic journey

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the box-office debacle ‘War 2’, sought some production advice from Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

The actor attended the launch of his 2 shows ‘Mess’ and ‘Storm’ at the Prime Video PLay event on Thursday. As he took to the stage, he spoke with KJo, and called him the best producer whom he has ever worked with. He then asked KJo for some advice as a producer.

KJo, flattered by his words, then went on to deliver a monologue in which he summed up the actor’s cinematic journey.

KJo said, “Let’s get some facts right, you’ve grown up on film sets. You’re the son of Rakesh Roshan, the prolific filmmaker then you were an assistant director for many years before you launched yourself into the biggest silver screen debut there ever was. I think you’ve been training through your life to join the producers’ club”.

The actor said, “I feel a lot better now, thank you for reminding me”.

Meanwhile, the OTT series ‘Mess’ follows the story of a motley group of robbers, who invade the family house of a man with OCD. They slowly realise, it’s not the family but them who need to survive this one night standoff.

‘Storm’ tells the story of five women, each nursing wounds, dreams, and deadly secrets, as they are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam.

Earlier, Hrithik used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, who passed away at his home in Andheri West in Mumbai at the age of 70. Hrithik shared that he will forever be thankful to the late filmmaker for being a pillar of support for him during his initial days in the industry.

The 'War' actor credited M M Baig for helping him with his speech and also playing a crucial role in shaping him as an actor.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

CBI grills Amit Dangi in Reliance Commercial Finance bank fraud case  

CBI grills Amit Dangi in Reliance Commercial Finance bank fraud case  

Indian citizens continue to return home from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA (Representational image)

Indian citizens continue to return home from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA

Galatasaray’s Noa Lang undergoes surgery after thumb injury vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2025-26,

Champions League: Galatasaray’s Noa Lang undergoes surgery after thumb injury vs Liverpool

We’re ready to perform against top teams, says captain Shubhangi ahead of U20 Women’s Asian Cup

We’re ready to perform against top teams, says captain Shubhangi ahead of U20 Women’s Asian Cup

PM Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II express concern over West Asia situation, call for dialogue (File image)

PM Modi and Jordan's King Abdullah II express concern over West Asia situation, call for dialogue

Parineeti Chopra wishes her ‘first baby’ on his birthday

Parineeti Chopra wishes her ‘first baby’ on his birthday

India’s InvIT assets likely to grow by Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal

India’s InvIT assets likely to grow by Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal

Manipur: Over 100 farmers get training to ramp up honey production in Tamenglong​ (Photo: IANS)

Manipur: Over 100 farmers get training to ramp up honey production in Tamenglong​

India to host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships

India to host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar

India’s bioeconomy increases nearly 20-fold to $195 billion: Dr Jitendra Singh

India's bioeconomy increases nearly 20-fold to $195 billion: Dr Jitendra Singh