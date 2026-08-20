L&T wins order worth up to Rs 5,000 crore for Dubai airport APM system

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Larsen & Toubro's transportation infrastructure business has secured an order worth up to Rs 5,000 crore to design and build the Automated People Mover (APM) system for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the company said on Thursday.

The order has been won in a consortium with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) with L&T responsible for the turnkey delivery of the fully integrated APM system, including construction, supply, testing, commissioning and operational readiness.

An automated people mover is a driverless transit system used to transport passengers between airport terminals and other facilities.

Under the design-and-build contract, L&T will undertake the design, procurement, delivery and integration of key APM infrastructure and systems which include guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications, onboard communication systems, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

Moreover, the project is being developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, according to L&T.

The company said it forms a key part of the airport's long-term, multi-phase expansion programme.

Once fully developed, Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to become the world's largest airport with a planned capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually, it said in an exchange filing.

Ramkumar S, Executive Vice-President and Head of Transportation Infrastructure at L&T, said the project demonstrated the company's capabilities in executing integrated APM rail systems.

The combination of MHI's APM systems and L&T's integrated systems experience, supported by its engineering design capabilities, would enable execution with a strong focus on safety and quality, according to him.

Following this, shares of L&T traded 1.31 higher to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,083 by around 1 pm on the BSE.

--IANS

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